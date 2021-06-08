Jennison Associates LLC Sells 731 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Jennison Associates LLC reduced its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,344 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 731 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $4,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WST. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,769 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 340 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 722 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 172 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 1,948 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 92.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Silji Abraham sold 2,171 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $727,285.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,035,795. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WST opened at $333.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market cap of $24.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $320.82. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $197.72 and a 1 year high of $349.29.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $670.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.77 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 25.08%. Equities research analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is 14.29%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs and produces containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers stoppers and seals for injectable packaging systems; syringe and cartridge components, including custom solutions for the needs of injectable drug applications, as well as administration systems that enhance the safe delivery of drugs through advanced reconstitution, mixing, and transfer technologies; and films, coatings, washing, and vision inspection and sterilization processes and services to enhance the quality of packaging components.

