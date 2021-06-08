Jennison Associates LLC Takes Position in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS)

Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 58,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,916,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Altice USA in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Altice USA by 900.0% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Infini Master Fund bought a new position in shares of Altice USA in the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Altice USA in the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Altice USA in the 4th quarter valued at $107,000. Institutional investors own 57.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ATUS shares. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Altice USA in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Citigroup lowered Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Altice USA from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Altice USA from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Altice USA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Altice USA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.47.

In related news, EVP Michael Olsen sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.45, for a total value of $97,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,240,283.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Alt S.A.R.L. Next sold 2,350,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total value of $87,443,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,719,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,291,905,339.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 2,577,734 shares of company stock worth $95,732,270 over the last ninety days. 53.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ATUS opened at $34.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.18, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. Altice USA, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.97 and a twelve month high of $38.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11 and a beta of 1.11.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.27. Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 528.76% and a net margin of 7.17%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Altice USA, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to approximately 5 million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

