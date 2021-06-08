Jennison Associates LLC Takes Position in Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY)

Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 145,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,256,000. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 0.09% of Signify Health at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina acquired a new position in shares of Signify Health during the first quarter valued at about $241,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Signify Health during the first quarter worth about $293,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in Signify Health during the first quarter worth about $351,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in Signify Health during the first quarter worth about $430,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in Signify Health during the first quarter worth about $490,000.

NYSE SGFY opened at $26.68 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.73. Signify Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.13 and a 12-month high of $40.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 5.24 and a current ratio of 5.24.

Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $180.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.53 million. Research analysts predict that Signify Health, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Signify Health from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Signify Health in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Signify Health in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Signify Health in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Signify Health in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Signify Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.29.

Signify Health Company Profile

Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.

