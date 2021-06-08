Jennison Associates LLC Takes Position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,844 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,122,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cumberland Partners Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 18.9% during the first quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 23,610 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,231,000 after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the first quarter valued at $4,326,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC bought a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the first quarter valued at about $974,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the first quarter worth about $3,504,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,053,000. 93.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Williams-Sonoma stock opened at $169.86 on Tuesday. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.79 and a 1 year high of $194.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $174.05. The company has a market capitalization of $12.79 billion, a PE ratio of 19.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.67.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $1.10. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 51.02%. Sell-side analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. This is a boost from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 22nd. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is 26.11%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on WSM shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $135.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $127.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush lifted their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $132.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Williams-Sonoma has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.28.

In related news, CFO Julie Whalen sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.42, for a total transaction of $517,260.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,571,034.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sabrina Simmons sold 1,107 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.68, for a total transaction of $191,156.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,543,749.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,527 shares of company stock worth $5,931,267 over the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

