Jennison Associates LLC Trims Position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB)

Jennison Associates LLC trimmed its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) by 21.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 26,840 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned 0.06% of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) worth $2,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HOMB. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the first quarter worth $59,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 35.9% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 4,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. 67.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HOMB. Raymond James upped their price target on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup increased their target price on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

NASDAQ HOMB opened at $27.47 on Tuesday. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.91 and a 12 month high of $29.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $193.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.29 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 38.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s payout ratio is currently 30.27%.

In other news, Director Jim Rankin sold 2,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.06, for a total transaction of $67,456.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jack Engelkes sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total value of $97,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 142,287 shares in the company, valued at $3,961,270.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,308 shares of company stock worth $176,212. Corporate insiders own 8.79% of the company’s stock.

About Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, NOW, demand, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: The four types of profit margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.