Jobchain (JOB) Achieves Market Capitalization of $6.68 Million

Jobchain (CURRENCY:JOB) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 8th. One Jobchain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Jobchain has traded 8.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Jobchain has a total market capitalization of $6.68 million and $228,836.00 worth of Jobchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.37 or 0.00072657 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002983 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00004436 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.08 or 0.00027075 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002985 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $333.26 or 0.00993477 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,237.78 or 0.09652015 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.10 or 0.00050963 BTC.

Jobchain Coin Profile

JOB is a coin. Its genesis date was March 17th, 2019. Jobchain’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,963,558,293 coins. The Reddit community for Jobchain is https://reddit.com/r/jobchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Jobchain’s official website is www.jobchain.com . Jobchain’s official message board is medium.com/jobchain . Jobchain’s official Twitter account is @jobchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Jobchain® is an ecosystem that enables anybody to hire or be hired anytime, anywhere and earn a salary in cryptocurrency. Jobchain® App includes a cryptocurrency wallet. Users will be able to buy, sell, send and store their preferred cryptocurrency. “

Jobchain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jobchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jobchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jobchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

