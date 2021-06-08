John R. Rettig Sells 8,358 Shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Stock

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) CFO John R. Rettig sold 8,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.35, for a total transaction of $1,273,341.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,033,466.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Bill.com stock traded up $6.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $160.65. The stock had a trading volume of 1,323,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,373,662. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.51. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.07 and a 12-month high of $195.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $15.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -195.91 and a beta of 2.39.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $59.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.51 million. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 32.83% and a negative return on equity of 6.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Bill.com from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Bill.com in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bill.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.71.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BILL. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Bill.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $644,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Bill.com by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Bill.com by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bill.com by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 86,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,756,000 after purchasing an additional 20,627 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Bill.com by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 175,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,989,000 after purchasing an additional 51,574 shares during the period. 94.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bill.com Company Profile

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

