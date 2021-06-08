Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Madison Asset Management LLC

Madison Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 287,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,586 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $47,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter valued at about $362,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at about $525,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1,559.2% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 6,954 shares in the last quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,203,000. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 59,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,350,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson stock traded down $2.73 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $162.11. The company had a trading volume of 170,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,838,644. The stock has a market capitalization of $426.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $133.65 and a 12-month high of $173.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $165.97.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 17.95% and a return on equity of 34.62%. The business had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 52.80%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, May 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.45.

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices.

