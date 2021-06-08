Joint Ventures (JOINT) Trading Down 0.5% This Week

Joint Ventures (CURRENCY:JOINT) traded up 5.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 8th. One Joint Ventures coin can currently be bought for about $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Joint Ventures has traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar. Joint Ventures has a total market cap of $38,433.46 and approximately $8,524.00 worth of Joint Ventures was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.19 or 0.00070054 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003023 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004262 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.72 or 0.00026358 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003027 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $319.29 or 0.00964615 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,161.54 or 0.09551404 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.81 or 0.00050773 BTC.

Joint Ventures Coin Profile

Joint Ventures (JOINT) is a coin. Joint Ventures’ total supply is 616,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,248,085 coins. The official website for Joint Ventures is jointventures.io . Joint Ventures’ official message board is medium.com/jointventures . Joint Ventures’ official Twitter account is @jointventuresio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Joint Ventures is a blockchain-based platform for digital content publishers. Their goal is to create an economy for online publishers that rewards every participant of the network, (including authors, commenters and advertisers alike) and minimizes the expenses on third-party commissions. By leveraging blockchain technology, Joint Venture addresses two of the major problems affecting the online advertising industry – lack of transparency (fraud) and the money wasted on useless middlemen commissions. JOINT is an Ethereum-based token that serves as a medium of exchange on the platform. Every transaction in their content economy requires Joint token. “

Joint Ventures Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joint Ventures directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Joint Ventures should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Joint Ventures using one of the exchanges listed above.

