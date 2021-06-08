Joshua Horowitz Buys 1,470 Shares of Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB) Stock

Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB) Director Joshua Horowitz purchased 1,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.40 per share, for a total transaction of $13,818.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 16,799 shares in the company, valued at $157,910.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Joshua Horowitz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 4th, Joshua Horowitz purchased 5,850 shares of Limbach stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.29 per share, for a total transaction of $54,346.50.

Shares of LMB stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $9.35. The stock had a trading volume of 37,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,797. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Limbach Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.00 and a 1 year high of $16.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.14.

Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 26th. The construction company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. Limbach had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 0.66%. The company had revenue of $130.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.00 million. Equities analysts forecast that Limbach Holdings, Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LMB. Lake Street Capital began coverage on Limbach in a research note on Friday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Limbach from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LMB. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Limbach by 144.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,231 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Limbach by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,604 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Limbach during the 1st quarter worth about $111,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Limbach during the 1st quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in shares of Limbach during the 1st quarter worth about $120,000. Institutional investors own 42.48% of the company’s stock.

Limbach Company Profile

Limbach Holdings, Inc operates as an integrated building systems solutions company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Construction and Service. The company engages in the design, prefabrication, installation, management, and maintenance of mechanical, electrical, plumbing, and control systems, as well as heating, ventilation, air-conditioning (HVAC) system; and maintenance, and equipment upgradation, emergency service work, automatic temperature control, specialty contracting, and energy monitoring services.

