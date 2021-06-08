Josiah Hornblower Sells 10,736 Shares of Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK) Stock

Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK) Director Josiah Hornblower sold 10,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.45, for a total value of $316,175.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Josiah Hornblower also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 3rd, Josiah Hornblower sold 17,824 shares of Shattuck Labs stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.46, for a total value of $489,447.04.

On Friday, May 28th, Josiah Hornblower sold 8,747 shares of Shattuck Labs stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.18, for a total value of $237,743.46.

On Wednesday, May 26th, Josiah Hornblower sold 5,320 shares of Shattuck Labs stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.74, for a total value of $131,616.80.

On Monday, May 24th, Josiah Hornblower sold 5,456 shares of Shattuck Labs stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total value of $137,654.88.

On Friday, May 21st, Josiah Hornblower sold 5,977 shares of Shattuck Labs stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.58, for a total value of $152,891.66.

On Wednesday, May 19th, Josiah Hornblower sold 7,747 shares of Shattuck Labs stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.65, for a total value of $190,963.55.

On Monday, May 17th, Josiah Hornblower sold 6,336 shares of Shattuck Labs stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.30, for a total value of $166,636.80.

On Friday, May 14th, Josiah Hornblower sold 11,095 shares of Shattuck Labs stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total value of $291,132.80.

On Wednesday, May 12th, Josiah Hornblower sold 14,057 shares of Shattuck Labs stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.27, for a total value of $383,334.39.

On Monday, May 10th, Josiah Hornblower sold 8,227 shares of Shattuck Labs stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total value of $221,635.38.

Shares of Shattuck Labs stock traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.40. The company had a trading volume of 204,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,475. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion and a PE ratio of -12.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.37. Shattuck Labs, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.51 and a 52-week high of $60.52.

Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.27 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Shattuck Labs, Inc. will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STTK. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Shattuck Labs during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Shattuck Labs by 170.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Shattuck Labs during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Shattuck Labs during the 4th quarter valued at $130,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Shattuck Labs during the 4th quarter valued at $167,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Shattuck Labs in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shattuck Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.60.

Shattuck Labs Company Profile

Shattuck Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SL-172154, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, fallopian tube, and peritoneal cancers.

