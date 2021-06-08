Joules Group (LON:JOUL) Reaches New 52-Week High at $289.00

Joules Group Plc (LON:JOUL)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 289 ($3.78) and last traded at GBX 285.50 ($3.73), with a volume of 110617 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 270 ($3.53).

Separately, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 225 ($2.94) price target on shares of Joules Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.49, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of £317.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 249.39.

In other Joules Group news, insider Tom Joule sold 5,250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 232 ($3.03), for a total transaction of £12,180,000 ($15,913,247.97).

About Joules Group (LON:JOUL)

Joules Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells lifestyle clothing, related accessories, and home ware products under the Joules brand in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Other. Its product portfolio includes womenswear, such as shirts, dresses, tunics, rainwear, and cold weather coats and accessories; menswear, including tops, chinos, rugby shirts, and denims, as well as rainwear; boys and girls, and baby collections; footwear; homeware comprising kitchen textiles, crockery, bedding, cushions, picnic ware, and throws; accessories, such as watches, eyewear, bedding, sofas, toiletries, umbrellas, stationery, and others; and pet beds, travel beds, leads, dog coats, toys, etc.

