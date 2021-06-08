JPMorgan Chase & Co. Downgrades A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) to Neutral

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) was downgraded by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on AMKBY. Nordea Equity Research lowered A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. UBS Group lowered A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Bank of America downgraded A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a report on Friday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

Shares of AMKBY stock opened at $15.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.84. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a 12-month low of $5.37 and a 12-month high of $15.16. The company has a market capitalization of $60.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 1.43.

A.P. MÃ¸ller – MÃ¦rsk A/S operates as an integrated transport and logistics company worldwide. The company's Ocean segment engages in container shipping activities, including demurrage and detention, terminal handling, documentation and container services, and container storage, as well as transshipment services under Maersk Line, Safmarine, Sealand Â- A Maersk Company, Hamburg SÃ¼d, and APM Terminal brands; and sale of bunker oil.

