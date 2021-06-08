JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) PT Raised to $200.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $195.00 to $200.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 20.73% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on JPM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $187.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.00.

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $165.66 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $157.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $501.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.21. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $90.78 and a 1-year high of $167.44.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $1.40. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 31.15% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The company had revenue of $32.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 13.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 11,930 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.91, for a total value of $1,800,356.30. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 16,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total value of $2,560,018.50. Insiders have sold 61,130 shares of company stock valued at $9,224,636 over the last three months. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter valued at about $459,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13.5% in the first quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 2,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $578,000. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 7,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 24,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.56% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

