Juggernaut Market Capitalization Hits $44.99 Million (JGN)

Juggernaut (CURRENCY:JGN) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 8th. Over the last seven days, Juggernaut has traded 26.8% lower against the dollar. Juggernaut has a total market cap of $44.99 million and approximately $4.23 million worth of Juggernaut was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Juggernaut coin can now be bought for approximately $1.14 or 0.00003388 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.24 or 0.00072215 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002981 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00004420 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.03 or 0.00026901 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002984 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $332.39 or 0.00990343 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,244.60 or 0.09667236 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.10 or 0.00050941 BTC.

Juggernaut Profile

Juggernaut is a coin. Juggernaut’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,562,500 coins. The official message board for Juggernaut is medium.com/juggernaut-defi . The official website for Juggernaut is jgndefi.com . Juggernaut’s official Twitter account is @JGNDeFi

According to CryptoCompare, “JGN is described to be an unstoppable commerce network that offers custom synthetic DeFi assets to fit any business use case. JGN claims to enable users to create, customize, and modularize their business use cases into live DeFi synthetic frameworks. “

Buying and Selling Juggernaut

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Juggernaut directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Juggernaut should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Juggernaut using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

