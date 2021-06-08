JustBet (WINR) Price Hits $0.0018 on Exchanges

JustBet (CURRENCY:WINR) traded up 3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 8th. One JustBet coin can now be purchased for $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. JustBet has a market capitalization of $2.08 million and $25,988.00 worth of JustBet was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, JustBet has traded down 2.8% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About JustBet

JustBet’s total supply is 1,722,919,230 coins and its circulating supply is 1,167,050,613 coins. The official message board for JustBet is medium.com/@Just_Bet . JustBet’s official Twitter account is @JustBetOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for JustBet is app.just.bet

According to CryptoCompare, “JustBet is a fully decentralized and autonomous gaming platform which has no human interaction, designed so payouts cannot be tampered with at any time and “where everyone is a WINR”. “

JustBet Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JustBet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade JustBet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase JustBet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

