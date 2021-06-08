JustLiquidity Trading 133.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days (JUL)

JustLiquidity (CURRENCY:JUL) traded 21.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 8th. Over the last week, JustLiquidity has traded 133.4% higher against the US dollar. JustLiquidity has a market capitalization of $10.61 million and approximately $121,783.00 worth of JustLiquidity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One JustLiquidity coin can currently be purchased for approximately $18.79 or 0.00056659 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003020 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002633 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.60 or 0.00065122 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.23 or 0.00250958 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $75.24 or 0.00226873 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $395.73 or 0.01193292 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003171 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,267.05 or 1.00313960 BTC.

JustLiquidity Profile

JustLiquidity’s total supply is 963,148 coins and its circulating supply is 564,623 coins. The official message board for JustLiquidity is medium.com/@justliquidity . JustLiquidity’s official Twitter account is @JustLiquidity . JustLiquidity’s official website is justliquidity.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Joule is a marketplace where users can trade on the popularity levels of public figures to earn tokens. It gives users a voice and a monthly income through teaching others blockchain. On the platform, Joule is at the same time the unit of Price, the unit of Popularity Index and a Cryptocurrency (token symbol: JUL). In other words, it has multiple related functions. “

JustLiquidity Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JustLiquidity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade JustLiquidity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy JustLiquidity using one of the exchanges listed above.

