K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

K-Bro Linen Inc. (TSE:KBL)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$41.05. K-Bro Linen shares last traded at C$41.05, with a volume of 4,215 shares traded.

KBL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Leede Jones Gab restated a “buy” rating on shares of K-Bro Linen in a research note on Friday, March 19th. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of K-Bro Linen from C$42.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Acumen Capital raised their price target on shares of K-Bro Linen from C$48.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of K-Bro Linen to C$46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$53.00 price target on shares of K-Bro Linen in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. K-Bro Linen has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$45.13.

The company has a market cap of C$438.29 million and a PE ratio of 49.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$42.62.

K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$47.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$45.89 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that K-Bro Linen Inc. will post 2.0899998 earnings per share for the current year.

K-Bro Linen Company Profile (TSE:KBL)

K-Bro Linen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides laundry and linen services to healthcare institutions, hotels, and other commercial organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its services include processing, management, and distribution of general and operating room linens, such as sheets, blankets, towels, tablecloths, surgical gowns, and drapes and other linens.

