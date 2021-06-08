K9 Gold (CVE:KNC) Trading Down 2.9%

Shares of K9 Gold Corp. (CVE:KNC) fell 2.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.67 and last traded at C$0.67. 140,332 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 245,461 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.69.

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$0.65 target price on K9 Gold and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.43.

K9 Gold Corp. engages in the identification, acquisition, and exploration of mineral interests. It holds 100% interests in the Stony Lake East Gold project consisting of 8 mineral licenses covering an area of 13,625 hectares located in the Grand Falls province of Newfoundland. The company also owns interests in the Desert Eagle project comprising 97 claims covering an area of 2,004 acres located in Garfield County, Utah, the United States.

