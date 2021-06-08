Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) CFO Giacomo Dall’aglio Sells 11,585 Shares

Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) CFO Giacomo Dall’aglio sold 11,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.49, for a total transaction of $133,111.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of KLR traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.28. The stock had a trading volume of 688,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 458,550. Kaleyra, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.80 and a fifty-two week high of $20.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.25. The company has a market capitalization of $384.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.48 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63.

Kaleyra (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.18). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kaleyra, Inc. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kaleyra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kaleyra by 74.9% in the first quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 936 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kaleyra in the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Kaleyra by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 35,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 6,011 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kaleyra in the first quarter worth approximately $129,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kaleyra by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 16,436 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.63% of the company’s stock.

Kaleyra Company Profile

Kaleyra, Inc is a global group providing mobile communication services for financial institutions and enterprises of all sizes worldwide. Its proprietary platform manages multi-channel integrated communication services on a global scale, comprising of messages, push notifications, e-mail, instant messaging, voice services and chatbots.

