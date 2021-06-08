Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) CFO Giacomo Dall’aglio Sells 11,585 Shares

Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) CFO Giacomo Dall’aglio sold 11,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.49, for a total transaction of $133,111.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of KLR traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.28. The stock had a trading volume of 688,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 458,550. Kaleyra, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.80 and a fifty-two week high of $20.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.25. The company has a market capitalization of $384.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.48 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63.
Kaleyra (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.18). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kaleyra, Inc. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kaleyra by 74.9% in the first quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 936 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kaleyra in the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Kaleyra by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 35,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 6,011 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kaleyra in the first quarter worth approximately $129,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kaleyra by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 16,436 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.63% of the company’s stock.
Kaleyra Company Profile
Kaleyra, Inc is a global group providing mobile communication services for financial institutions and enterprises of all sizes worldwide. Its proprietary platform manages multi-channel integrated communication services on a global scale, comprising of messages, push notifications, e-mail, instant messaging, voice services and chatbots.
