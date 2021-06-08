KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) Shares Acquired by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) by 97.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,253,248 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,602,633 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 2.61% of KAR Auction Services worth $48,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in KAR Auction Services by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 34,788 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in KAR Auction Services by 49.0% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,129 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 0.5% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 169,292 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Grace Capital grew its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Grace Capital now owns 29,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in KAR Auction Services by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 33,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter.

KAR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Guggenheim downgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KAR Auction Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on KAR Auction Services from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Truist downgraded KAR Auction Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded KAR Auction Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.33.

NYSE:KAR opened at $18.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 903.00, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.53. KAR Auction Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.68 and a 12 month high of $20.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $581.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.55 million. KAR Auction Services had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 2.29%. The company’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that KAR Auction Services, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KAR Auction Services Company Profile

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used vehicle auctions and related vehicle remarketing services for the automotive industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, ADESA Auctions and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

