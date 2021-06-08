Kava (KAVA) Reaches Market Cap of $66.12 Million

Kava (CURRENCY:KAVA) traded down 12% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 8th. Over the last seven days, Kava has traded down 33.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Kava coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.97 or 0.00018505 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Kava has a market cap of $66.12 million and $24.61 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001730 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002820 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.04 or 0.00044846 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.54 or 0.00266932 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.16 or 0.00042217 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00008769 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00012262 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000589 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002256 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Kava Coin Profile

Kava uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 23rd, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 106,274,714 coins and its circulating supply is 33,485,395 coins. Kava’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs . Kava’s official website is www.kava.io . Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a PoS blockchain built on Cosmos, with its own native KAVA token that is deployed in its governance model along with its multi-collateral backed USDX stable coin. “

Kava Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kava using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

