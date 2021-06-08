KE (NYSE:BEKE) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

KE (NYSE:BEKE) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.40 billion-3.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.53 billion.

NYSE:BEKE traded up $1.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.03. The stock had a trading volume of 5,754,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,366,742. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.23 billion and a PE ratio of 306.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.31. KE has a 52 week low of $31.79 and a 52 week high of $79.40.

KE (NYSE:BEKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $1.17. The firm had revenue of $20.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.96 billion. The company’s revenue was up 190.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that KE will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BEKE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. China Renaissance Securities raised shares of KE from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Bank of America raised shares of KE from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KE from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of KE from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of KE in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. KE presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $66.96.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

