KE (NYSE:BEKE) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

KE (NYSE:BEKE) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.40 billion-3.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.53 billion.
NYSE:BEKE traded up $1.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.03. The stock had a trading volume of 5,754,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,366,742. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.23 billion and a PE ratio of 306.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.31. KE has a 52 week low of $31.79 and a 52 week high of $79.40.
KE (NYSE:BEKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $1.17. The firm had revenue of $20.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.96 billion. The company’s revenue was up 190.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that KE will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About KE
KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.
Featured Story: Buy-Side Analysts
Receive News & Ratings for KE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.