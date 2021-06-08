Keep3rV1 (KP3R) Trading Up 27.4% Over Last Week

Keep3rV1 (CURRENCY:KP3R) traded up 3.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 8th. One Keep3rV1 coin can currently be bought for $171.46 or 0.00521318 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Keep3rV1 has traded 27.4% higher against the dollar. Keep3rV1 has a total market cap of $34.29 million and approximately $16.00 million worth of Keep3rV1 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.93 or 0.00072746 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003042 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00004340 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.83 or 0.00026834 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003046 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $322.63 or 0.00980942 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,247.37 or 0.09873566 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.92 or 0.00051457 BTC.

About Keep3rV1

Keep3rV1 is a coin. Keep3rV1’s total supply is 200,001 coins. Keep3rV1’s official message board is andrecronje.medium.com/keep3r-network-v1-beta-20ab98c9e91a . Keep3rV1’s official Twitter account is @AndreCronjeTech and its Facebook page is accessible here . Keep3rV1’s official website is keep3r.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Keep3r Network is a decentralized keeper network for projects that need external devops and for external teams to find keeper jobs.Disclaimer: Keep3r Network is still under audit.These contracts have been audited and reviewed, that does not mean that bugs can’t/won’t be present.For more detailed information on Keep3r Network, see Medium and Github. “

Keep3rV1 Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep3rV1 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Keep3rV1 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Keep3rV1 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

