Kenneth Duda Sells 6,070 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) SVP Kenneth Duda sold 6,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.04, for a total value of $2,124,742.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $775,688.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Kenneth Duda also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 12th, Kenneth Duda sold 10,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.64, for a total value of $3,176,400.00.

On Monday, May 10th, Kenneth Duda sold 4,532 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.30, for a total value of $1,492,387.60.

On Thursday, May 6th, Kenneth Duda sold 5,505 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.12, for a total value of $1,789,785.60.

On Monday, April 12th, Kenneth Duda sold 10,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.01, for a total value of $3,140,100.00.

On Wednesday, March 10th, Kenneth Duda sold 10,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.75, for a total value of $2,757,500.00.

ANET stock traded up $2.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $354.72. 384,709 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 517,609. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $323.36. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $192.96 and a 52 week high of $357.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.59, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.17.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $667.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.57 million. Arista Networks had a net margin of 27.48% and a return on equity of 20.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ANET. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Arista Networks from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Arista Networks from $359.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Arista Networks from $288.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Arista Networks from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Arista Networks from $240.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Arista Networks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $338.53.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANET. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,240 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its stake in Arista Networks by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its stake in Arista Networks by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 6,195 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its stake in Arista Networks by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 10,645 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,093,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Arista Networks by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 140,628 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,862,000 after acquiring an additional 6,178 shares during the last quarter. 61.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

