Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$31.11.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KEY. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$29.00 target price on Keyera and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Keyera from C$29.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Keyera from C$30.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. CIBC raised their price target on Keyera from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, CSFB raised their price target on Keyera from C$30.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

Shares of KEY opened at C$33.55 on Tuesday. Keyera has a 1 year low of C$18.04 and a 1 year high of C$33.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.30, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$28.33. The firm has a market cap of C$7.42 billion and a PE ratio of 118.97.

Keyera (TSE:KEY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.34 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$1.02 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Keyera will post 1.8676537 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 21st. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.72%. Keyera’s payout ratio is 680.85%.

In other news, Senior Officer Bradley Wayne Lock sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.50, for a total value of C$488,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 191,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,839,682.50.

Keyera Company Profile

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. It operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The company's Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.

