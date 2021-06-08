Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.390-1.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.380. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.21 billion-1.23 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.20 billion.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Keysight Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $149.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Sunday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $125.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $149.82.

NYSE:KEYS traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $148.74. The stock had a trading volume of 638,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,178,711. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $143.14. The company has a market capitalization of $27.66 billion, a PE ratio of 37.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.92. Keysight Technologies has a one year low of $90.62 and a one year high of $155.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.10. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 16.21%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. Keysight Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.50, for a total transaction of $229,155.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,160 shares in the company, valued at $5,923,480. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 2,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.18, for a total value of $354,028.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test instruments; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

