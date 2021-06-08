Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) Shares Bought by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) by 16.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,732 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.41% of Kforce worth $4,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of Kforce by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 251,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,605,000 after purchasing an additional 10,706 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P grew its position in Kforce by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 122,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,142,000 after acquiring an additional 4,534 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Kforce by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Kforce by 54.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 199,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,388,000 after acquiring an additional 70,153 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its position in Kforce by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KFRC opened at $62.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 2.81. Kforce Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.73 and a 12-month high of $64.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.95.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $363.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.24 million. Kforce had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 35.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kforce Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.11%.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey B. Hackman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $64,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David L. Dunkel sold 4,702 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total value of $254,331.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 129,643 shares of company stock worth $7,198,682 in the last three months. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on KFRC shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Kforce from $53.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Kforce from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist upped their price target on Kforce from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on Kforce from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.14.

About Kforce

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States. It operates through Technology (Tech) and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Tech segment provides temporary and permanent satffing services to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, data management, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, and network architecture and security.

