KickToken Hits 24 Hour Volume of $1.85 Million (KICK)

KickToken (CURRENCY:KICK) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 8th. One KickToken coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. KickToken has a market capitalization of $33.90 million and $1.85 million worth of KickToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, KickToken has traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KickToken Profile

KickToken is a coin. It was first traded on July 26th, 2017. KickToken’s total supply is 2,121,771,003,231 coins and its circulating supply is 126,059,271,660 coins. KickToken’s official Twitter account is @KICKICOplatform . The Reddit community for KickToken is /r/KICKICO_Platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for KickToken is www.kickico.com . KickToken’s official message board is medium.com/@kickecosystem

According to CryptoCompare, “KickToken is a cryptocurrency that will be accepted and used by the projects that are launched on the KICK ECOSYSTEMplatform (as well as by all its partners). KICK will be primarily used as a payment method on the platform. KICK ECOSYSTEM takes half the commission (4%) of ICO campaigns launched in their tokens to the KICKONOMY fund. KickToken can't be mined by users and are instead emitted during the fundraising process – whenever somebody contributes to the campaign directly to the smart contract address, new KickCoins are minted and sent to the address, from which the payment in ETH was made. “

KickToken Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KickToken should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KickToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

