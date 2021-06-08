Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $19.88

Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$19.88 and last traded at C$19.87, with a volume of 11099 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$19.70.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KMP.UN. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Killam Apartment REIT from C$20.50 to C$21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Killam Apartment REIT from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Killam Apartment REIT from C$20.25 to C$21.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Laurentian set a C$21.75 price objective on Killam Apartment REIT and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$21.75 price objective on shares of Killam Apartment REIT in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$21.58.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$19.13. The firm has a market cap of C$2.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.47.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.0567 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Killam Apartment REIT’s payout ratio is currently 52.23%.

About Killam Apartment REIT

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $2.8 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

