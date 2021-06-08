King DAG (KDAG) Reaches Market Cap of $14.91 Million

King DAG (CURRENCY:KDAG) traded down 42.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 8th. One King DAG coin can now be purchased for about $0.27 or 0.00000840 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, King DAG has traded down 2.3% against the dollar. King DAG has a total market capitalization of $14.91 million and $1.09 million worth of King DAG was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get King DAG alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.18 or 0.00070846 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003058 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00004228 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.44 or 0.00025804 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003060 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $316.93 or 0.00968779 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,102.27 or 0.09482755 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.21 or 0.00049555 BTC.

About King DAG

King DAG is a coin. Its genesis date was January 17th, 2019. King DAG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,251,545 coins. King DAG’s official website is kdag.io . King DAG’s official Twitter account is @KDAGFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . King DAG’s official message board is medium.com/@KDAGFoundation

According to CryptoCompare, “KDAG (KING of Directed Acyclic Graph) is the underlying infrastructure of a new generation of value networks, dedicated to building a new generation of underlying trusted network protocols and providing efficient, convenient, secure, and stable development and deployment environments to customers worldwide. “

King DAG Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as King DAG directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade King DAG should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase King DAG using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for King DAG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for King DAG and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.