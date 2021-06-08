Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $325.10 million-340.36 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $372.26 million.

NASDAQ KC traded up $0.66 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 866,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,564,160. Kingsoft Cloud has a fifty-two week low of $19.80 and a fifty-two week high of $74.67. The company has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion and a P/E ratio of -47.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.77.

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.78). Kingsoft Cloud had a negative return on equity of 12.59% and a negative net margin of 14.33%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Kingsoft Cloud’s revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Kingsoft Cloud will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on KC. Macquarie reduced their price target on shares of Kingsoft Cloud from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $51.80.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare business, and others.

