Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) Hits New 52-Week High at $28.30

Kion Group Ag (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $28.30 and last traded at $28.29, with a volume of 5228 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.99.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KIGRY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kion Group in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kion Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kion Group in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Kion Group in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Kion Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

Get Kion Group alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.69. The company has a market cap of $14.85 billion, a PE ratio of 41.15 and a beta of 1.41.

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, Supply Chain Solutions, and Corporate Services segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brand names.

Recommended Story: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Kion Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kion Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.