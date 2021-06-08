KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $310.19.

KLAC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of KLA from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of KLA from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of KLA from $360.00 to $380.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of KLA from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $341.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th.

In other news, Director Gary B. Moore purchased 377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $301.02 per share, for a total transaction of $113,484.54. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,617,357.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $1,575,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,906 shares in the company, valued at $17,925,390. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KLAC. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in KLA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new stake in KLA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $283,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of KLA by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 372,988 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $96,570,000 after acquiring an additional 14,709 shares in the last quarter. DCM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of KLA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $311,000. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its stake in shares of KLA by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 4,915 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KLA stock opened at $318.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $48.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.72, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $322.32. KLA has a 52-week low of $171.31 and a 52-week high of $359.69.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $3.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.26. KLA had a net margin of 28.77% and a return on equity of 69.63%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that KLA will post 14.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. KLA’s payout ratio is presently 34.78%.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

