Klaytn Price Down 25.9% Over Last Week (KLAY)

Klaytn (CURRENCY:KLAY) traded 8.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 8th. In the last seven days, Klaytn has traded 25.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Klaytn coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.01 or 0.00003090 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Klaytn has a market cap of $2.49 billion and approximately $82.54 million worth of Klaytn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003074 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002566 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.54 or 0.00063055 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78.77 or 0.00241779 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.17 or 0.00221521 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $396.38 or 0.01216715 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32,509.08 or 0.99788496 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $336.57 or 0.01033134 BTC.

Klaytn Coin Profile

Klaytn’s launch date was October 4th, 2018. Klaytn’s total supply is 10,590,229,149 coins and its circulating supply is 2,471,338,312 coins. Klaytn’s official website is www.klaytn.com . Klaytn’s official Twitter account is @klaytn_official . Klaytn’s official message board is medium.com/klaytn

According to CryptoCompare, “Kakao’s global public blockchain project Klaytn is an enterprise-grade, service-centric platform that brings user-friendly blockchain experience to millions. It combines the best features of both public blockchains (decentralized data & control, distributed governance) and private blockchains (low latency, high scalability) via an efficient 'hybrid' design. Klaytn is secured by participation from numerous highly-reputable brands around the globe, working together to create a reliable business platform atop a robust system of decentralized trust. “

Klaytn Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klaytn directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Klaytn should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Klaytn using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

