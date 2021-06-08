Klépierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEF) Hits New 52-Week High at $31.04

Klépierre SA (OTCMKTS:KLPEF) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $31.04 and last traded at $31.04, with a volume of 264 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.29.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KLPEF. Societe Generale lowered Klépierre from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Klépierre in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Klépierre in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Klépierre from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Klépierre in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Klépierre has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.66.

KlÃ©pierre, the European leader in shopping malls, combines development, property and asset management skills. The company's portfolio is valued at Â22.8 billion at June 30, 2020 and comprises large shopping centers in 12 countries in Continental Europe which together host 1.1 billion visits per year.

