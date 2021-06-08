Kleros (PNK) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $4.91 Million

Kleros (CURRENCY:PNK) traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 8th. Kleros has a market capitalization of $87.81 million and $4.91 million worth of Kleros was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Kleros has traded 8.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Kleros coin can currently be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000435 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Kleros alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00009579 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003931 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00014547 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 27.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000451 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $208.23 or 0.00630596 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000017 BTC.

About Kleros

Kleros (CRYPTO:PNK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 15th, 2018. Kleros’ total supply is 764,626,704 coins and its circulating supply is 610,797,417 coins. The Reddit community for Kleros is /r/Kleros and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Kleros’ official Twitter account is @SteamResource and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Kleros is kleros.io . The official message board for Kleros is medium.com/kleros

According to CryptoCompare, “Kleros is a peer to peer platform that uses crowdsourcing and blockchain to put the dispute resolution process in the hands of the community. The Pinakion (PNK) token protects the system from attacks, while also providing jurors with a financial incentive to resolve cases coherently. “

Kleros Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kleros directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kleros should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kleros using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kleros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kleros and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.