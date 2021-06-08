Klever Price Down 3.5% Over Last 7 Days (KLV)

Klever (CURRENCY:KLV) traded 11.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 8th. Klever has a total market capitalization of $205.50 million and $3.52 million worth of Klever was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Klever has traded down 3.5% against the US dollar. One Klever coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0605 or 0.00000184 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003046 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002616 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.66 or 0.00065889 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.69 or 0.00266814 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $77.19 or 0.00234866 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.94 or 0.01250329 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003198 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33,015.48 or 1.00453804 BTC.

About Klever

Klever’s launch date was August 1st, 2020. Klever’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,397,615,776 coins. Klever’s official Twitter account is @klever_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Klever’s official website is www.klever.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Klever is a cryptocurrency platform designed to solve two big issues in crypto today. The crypto security problem and the user experience problem. Klever App enables participants to use the a vast selection of dapps on the blockchain, from games, entertainment, decentralized finance, and other p2p distributed ledger applications. The app's built-in Web Browser allows users to explore dapps, decentralized services, and products at the push of a button. “

Klever Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klever directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Klever should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Klever using one of the exchanges listed above.

