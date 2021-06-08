Klever Price Tops $0.0596 on Major Exchanges (KLV)

Klever (CURRENCY:KLV) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 8th. One Klever coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0596 or 0.00000180 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Klever has traded down 3.8% against the US dollar. Klever has a market cap of $202.52 million and approximately $2.40 million worth of Klever was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003026 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002574 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.16 or 0.00063917 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80.70 or 0.00243800 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $72.83 or 0.00220031 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $415.23 or 0.01254464 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003115 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,068.72 or 0.99904792 BTC.

Klever Profile

Klever’s genesis date was August 1st, 2020. Klever’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,397,615,776 coins. The official website for Klever is www.klever.io . Klever’s official Twitter account is @klever_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Klever is a cryptocurrency platform designed to solve two big issues in crypto today. The crypto security problem and the user experience problem. Klever App enables participants to use the a vast selection of dapps on the blockchain, from games, entertainment, decentralized finance, and other p2p distributed ledger applications. The app's built-in Web Browser allows users to explore dapps, decentralized services, and products at the push of a button. “

Buying and Selling Klever

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klever directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Klever should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Klever using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

