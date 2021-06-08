KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $55.50 million-56.50 million.

Several brokerages have recently commented on KNBE. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of KnowBe4 in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set an outperform rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of KnowBe4 from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of KnowBe4 in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set a neutral rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Truist began coverage on shares of KnowBe4 in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of KnowBe4 in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.62.

NASDAQ KNBE traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 123,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,350. KnowBe4 has a twelve month low of $16.77 and a twelve month high of $26.98.

In related news, major shareholder Vii Gp Ltd. Vepf acquired 1,875,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $30,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Lars Letonoff sold 252,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $4,045,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

KnowBe4, Inc engages in the development of security awareness training and simulated phishing platform. Its security awareness platform enables organizations to assess, monitor, and minimize the ongoing cybersecurity threat of social engineering attacks. The company's products include Kevin Mitnick Security Awareness Training, a security awareness training product; KnowBe4 Enterprise Awareness Training, an integrated platform that simulated random attacks; KCM GRC Platform, a SaaS-based GRC platform; PhishER, analyses suspected attacks that employees report by clicking the Phish Alert Button within their email applications; and KnowBe4 Compliance Manager that help customers save time and resources by providing an intuitive user interface with streamlined workflows that enables visibility into the ongoing audit and compliance processes at various levels of the business.

