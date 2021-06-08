Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its position in Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) by 32.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 62,041 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 30,375 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Knowles worth $1,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KN. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Knowles in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Knowles during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Knowles during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in Knowles during the fourth quarter worth approximately $179,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Knowles during the fourth quarter worth approximately $215,000. 99.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Knowles stock opened at $20.12 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.66. Knowles Co. has a 12 month low of $14.03 and a 12 month high of $22.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 67.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.37.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.04. Knowles had a return on equity of 5.27% and a net margin of 3.52%. The business had revenue of $201.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Knowles Co. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on KN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Knowles from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price target (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Knowles in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Knowles from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

In related news, CFO John S. Anderson sold 34,143 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total value of $734,074.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 136,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,944,102.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Raymond D. Cabrera sold 36,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total value of $768,805.09. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 104,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,199,999.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 85,287 shares of company stock valued at $1,807,983. Insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

Knowles Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells micro-acoustic, audio processing, and precision device solutions for the mobile consumer electronics, communications, medtech, defense, electric vehicle, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD). The Audio segment designs and manufactures audio products, including microphones, balanced armature speakers, and audio processors used in applications that serve the mobile, ear, and Internet of Things markets.

