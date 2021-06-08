Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.800-4.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.150. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

KSS stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.77. The company had a trading volume of 3,754,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,753,763. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.82, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 2.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $58.64. Kohl’s has a 12 month low of $18.28 and a 12 month high of $64.80.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $1.08. Kohl’s had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($3.20) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Kohl’s will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is presently -82.64%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KSS shares. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. OTR Global raised shares of Kohl’s from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $53.76.

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

