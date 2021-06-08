Koninklijke Philips NV (AMS:PHIA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Koninklijke Philips NV (AMS:PHIA) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €51.41 ($60.48).

PHIA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. UBS Group set a €56.00 ($65.88) target price on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €54.00 ($63.53) target price on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €49.00 ($57.65) target price on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €52.00 ($61.18) price target on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th.

Koninklijke Philips has a one year low of €28.92 ($34.02) and a one year high of €36.12 ($42.49).

Koninklijke Philips N.V. is the Netherlands-based health technology company. The Company’s segments include Personal Health businesses, Diagnosis & Treatment businesses, Connected Care & Health Informatics businesses, HealthTech Other and Legacy Items. The Personal Health businesses segment is engaged in the health continuum, delivering integrated, connected solutions that support healthier lifestyles and those living with chronic disease.

