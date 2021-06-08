Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.77.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on KOS shares. Johnson Rice raised Kosmos Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $4.50 to $6.25 in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Kosmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $2.40 to $4.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Kosmos Energy from $2.75 to $2.95 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Kosmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Bank of America raised Kosmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $3.50 to $3.70 in a research note on Monday, May 17th.

KOS stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.34. 199,170 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,362,806. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 3.78. Kosmos Energy has a 1-year low of $0.90 and a 1-year high of $3.69.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $176.57 million during the quarter. Kosmos Energy had a negative return on equity of 54.10% and a negative net margin of 35.71%. Equities research analysts forecast that Kosmos Energy will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Richard Ryan Clark sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.78, for a total value of $69,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 596,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,658,375.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 926,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,844,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Kosmos Energy by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 30,753 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 9,088 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Kosmos Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kosmos Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kosmos Energy

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deepwater independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. The company's primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

