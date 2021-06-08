Kowal Investment Group LLC Has $1.40 Million Stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Kowal Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 11.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,436 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,775 shares during the period. Altria Group comprises about 0.6% of Kowal Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Kowal Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bickling Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Bickling Financial Services Inc. now owns 15,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 147,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,530,000 after buying an additional 41,697 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 12,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 51,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,635,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 1st quarter valued at $2,077,000. 60.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MO. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, April 5th. UBS Group lowered shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.10.

In related news, Director Ellen R. Strahlman acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.59 per share, for a total transaction of $99,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MO traded down $0.48 on Tuesday, hitting $50.01. 118,053 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,231,208. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.67. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $35.83 and a one year high of $52.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.41, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.61.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. Altria Group had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 215.81%. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.88%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 78.90%.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, oral tobacco products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

