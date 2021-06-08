Kowal Investment Group LLC Sells 609 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Kowal Investment Group LLC lessened its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 14.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,466 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 609 shares during the period. Facebook comprises about 0.4% of Kowal Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Kowal Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 6,388 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,745,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the period. Proem Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter worth about $9,287,000. Shaker Investments LLC OH boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 70.3% during the 1st quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 11,186 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,295,000 after buying an additional 4,616 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Facebook by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 34,379 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $10,126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its stake in Facebook by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 28,951 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,526,000 after purchasing an additional 5,375 shares in the last quarter. 65.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Facebook in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $370.93.

NASDAQ FB traded down $2.28 on Tuesday, hitting $334.30. 498,556 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,738,930. The stock has a market capitalization of $947.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.65, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.30. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $207.11 and a 12 month high of $337.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $313.41.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 27.54%. Facebook’s revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 3,147 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $944,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.36, for a total transaction of $78,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,099,130.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,966,053 shares of company stock worth $604,219,246. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

