Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) Shares Sold by Peregrine Capital Management LLC

Peregrine Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) by 31.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 539,288 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 244,115 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned 0.44% of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions worth $14,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,516,043 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $261,024,000 after acquiring an additional 216,271 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,188,176 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $114,882,000 after acquiring an additional 613,944 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,760,916 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $48,302,000 after acquiring an additional 35,962 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,529,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $41,954,000 after acquiring an additional 184,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 74.3% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,331,301 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,318,000 after acquiring an additional 567,701 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 1,363 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.45, for a total transaction of $36,051.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Thomas E. Iv Mills sold 15,116 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total value of $379,411.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 107,473 shares of company stock worth $2,741,870 in the last quarter. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ KTOS opened at $26.31 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 41.11 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.32. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.40 and a 52-week high of $34.11.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a return on equity of 2.42% and a net margin of 10.57%. The business had revenue of $194.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KTOS. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Alembic Global Advisors downgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 1st. Noble Financial raised Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.30.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a government contractor of the U.S. Department of Defense. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, space, training and cybersecurity/ warfare, satellite communications, C5ISR/ modular systems, turbine technologies, and defense and rocket support services.

