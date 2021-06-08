Krios (GIG) Price Down 38.5% Over Last 7 Days

Krios (CURRENCY:GIG) traded down 20.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 8th. Krios has a market cap of $1.56 million and $107.00 worth of Krios was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Krios coin can currently be bought for $0.0031 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Krios has traded 38.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000820 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00009651 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $810.86 or 0.02520429 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00018540 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 20.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000465 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded down 24.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Krios Coin Profile

Krios (CRYPTO:GIG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Krios’ total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 499,994,072 coins. The official website for Krios is www.krios.io . Krios’ official Twitter account is @krios_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Gigacoin is a social currency designed to be used for trading Digital Items and 'In-Game Transactions'.GigaCoin achieves this by integrating a digital currency platform seamlessly in Various Games from RPG-based Games to Gambling and Sports Games, A Dedicated Digital MarketPlace, and Integration with all major social networks to make the process of sending and receiving money easy and fun for everyone. “

Krios Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Krios directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Krios should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Krios using one of the exchanges listed above.

