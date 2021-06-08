Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON) Sees Large Volume Increase

Kronos Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRON) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 16,588 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 188,012 shares.The stock last traded at $28.13 and had previously closed at $27.02.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kronos Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kronos Bio currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.67.

Get Kronos Bio alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.49.

Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.05). On average, equities analysts predict that Kronos Bio, Inc. will post -2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jakob Loven sold 14,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.59, for a total transaction of $288,342.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 158,758 shares of company stock worth $3,875,475 over the last three months. 31.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Kronos Bio by 2.3% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Kronos Bio by 78.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Kronos Bio by 10.9% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 3,225 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in Kronos Bio during the first quarter worth $4,438,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Kronos Bio by 3.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after buying an additional 1,238 shares during the period. 61.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON)

Kronos Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel cancer therapeutics. The company's product engine focuses on dysregulated transcription factors and the transcriptional regulatory networks that drive oncogenic activity. Its lead product candidate is entospletinib (ENTO), is an orally administered, selective spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for acute myeloid leukemia patients.

Recommended Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Kronos Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kronos Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.