Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) Sets New 12-Month High at $70.93

Kuehne + Nagel International AG (OTCMKTS:KHNGY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $70.93 and last traded at $70.10, with a volume of 2100 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $70.73.

KHNGY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America cut shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Kuehne + Nagel International to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $41.97 billion, a PE ratio of 40.65 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.60.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.588 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a yield of 0.95%. Kuehne + Nagel International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.86%.

Kuehne + Nagel International Company Profile (OTCMKTS:KHNGY)

Kuehne + Nagel International AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated logistics services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Sea Logistics, Air Logistics, Road Logistics, and Contract Logistics. It provides airfreight services; seafreight services, including full and less than container loads, intra Europe/short sea intermodal solutions integration with carriers, blue anchor line agent, cargo insurance, customs clearance, and contract logistics services, as well as overland transportation and contract logistics services.

